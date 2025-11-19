Wednesday 19 November 2025

INTERNEURON PH II/III CITICOLINE STUDY

17 April 1994

Interneuron Pharmaceuticals of the USA has begun Phase II/III testing of its citicoline as a treatment for patients who suffer ischemic shock. The double-blind, placebo-controlled trials will involve "several hundred" patients and take place on a national, multicenter basis.

Citicoline is a compound which provides two metabolites, cytidine and choline, which are essential for the formation of neuronal membranes. Nerve cells which are damaged by ischemic insult require large quantities of these factors to support the regrowth of axons and nerve terminals and thereby improve function.

Glenn Cooper, president and chief executive of Interneuron, said that trials of citicoline in head trauma patients are scheduled to begin later on in the year. The company licensed exclusive rights to the technology in February in the USA and Canada from the Spanish company Grupo Ferrer, which in turn licenses the rights from the the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where citicoline was originally discovered.

