Interpharm Sales Down

Israel's Interpharm has reported a 19% decline in turnover to NIS32.4 million ($11 million) for the first quarter of 1995, while profits fell 38% to NIS1.4 million. As part of an efficiency program, the management has reduced the work-force, especially in R&D, following a reduction in the R&D budget.

According to local financial press reports, Interpharm has been experiencing difficulty in operating its new production facility for the manufacture of recombinant beta interferon, which is supplied to Ares-Serono.