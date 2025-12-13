One of the premier pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry events, combining a large commercial exhibition with expert-led conference sessions and networking.

The show is designed for professionals across the drug development and manufacturing lifecycle, with a focus on innovation, technology solutions and practical advancements in pharmaceutical processing, quality, compliance and facility operations. Comfortable meeting spaces and dedicated areas such as learning labs and networking receptions are integrated into the schedule to support attendee engagement.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Pharmaceutical and biotech technical leaders involved in manufacturing, process development and supply chain

Engineering and quality professionals responsible for compliance and facility performance

Procurement, project management and business development teams sourcing technologies and services

Vendors and solution providers across equipment, materials, automation, cleanroom and inspection

Scale

Exhibitors: 500+ global suppliers and brands (typical for INTERPHEX)

500+ global suppliers and brands (typical for INTERPHEX) Attendees: thousands of pharma/biotech professionals (a core part of the INTERPHEX audience mix)

What to expect