21 April 202623 April 2026
New York, USAJacob K. Javits Convention Center
One of the premier pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry events, combining a large commercial exhibition with expert-led conference sessions and networking.

The show is designed for professionals across the drug development and manufacturing lifecycle, with a focus on innovation, technology solutions and practical advancements in pharmaceutical processing, quality, compliance and facility operations. Comfortable meeting spaces and dedicated areas such as learning labs and networking receptions are integrated into the schedule to support attendee engagement.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Pharmaceutical and biotech technical leaders involved in manufacturing, process development and supply chain
  • Engineering and quality professionals responsible for compliance and facility performance
  • Procurement, project management and business development teams sourcing technologies and services
  • Vendors and solution providers across equipment, materials, automation, cleanroom and inspection

Scale

  • Exhibitors: 500+ global suppliers and brands (typical for INTERPHEX)
  • Attendees: thousands of pharma/biotech professionals (a core part of the INTERPHEX audience mix)

What to expect

  • A broad exhibition showcasing the latest technologies in pharmaceutical manufacturing, process development, quality and regulatory compliance
  • Conference and seminar content addressing practical challenges from development through distribution
  • Dedicated zones such as contract outsourcing, technology showcases and learning labs for immersive sessions
  • Networking and business development opportunities with peers and solution providers from around the world


