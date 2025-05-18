Sunday 18 May 2025

INTERPHEX Week Tokyo

9 July 202511 July 2025
Tokyo, JapanTokyo Big Sight
A leading comprehensive trade show for Asia's pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regenerative medicine industries.

The 2025 edition is expected to host approximately 900 exhibitors and attract around 34,000 visitors from over 25 countries and regions, providing a dynamic platform for industry professionals to explore the latest innovations and forge strategic partnerships. 


INTERPHEX Week Tokyo encompasses five specialized exhibitions:

  • INTERPHEX JAPAN: Focusing on manufacturing and packaging technologies for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.
  • in-PHARMA JAPAN: Dedicated to active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical ingredients.
  • BioPharma Expo: Highlighting biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing technologies.
  • PharmaLab Expo Tokyo: Showcasing drug discovery and pharmaceutical R&D technologies.
  • Pharma Digital Transformation Expo: Debuting in 2025, this exhibition centers on digital transformation technologies and services for the pharmaceutical industry. 

