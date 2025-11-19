Wednesday 19 November 2025

Intl Drug Price Comparisons Dismissed

23 October 1995

International comparisons of medical fees and costs of drugs are almost impossible to make because of differences in health insurance programs, cultural backgrounds and social structure, according to the views expressed to a Japanese drug industry representative, during a visit to germany and france.

Daiichi Pharmaceutical group manager Akira Nagano, who headed a recent Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association visit, said the opinions he had heard had confirmed the view that discussions of drug prices based on these comparisons are unproductive, reports Pharma Japan.

