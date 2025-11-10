Intl Society For Pharmacoeconomics

The new International Society for Economic Evaluation of Medicines will hold its first meeting in Atlanta, georgia in March 1996.

The ISEEM has been set up to provide a forum for the development of pharmacoeconomics, say the group's founders, adding: "We want to encourage an integrated patient-centered/disease-based approach to the measurement of the value of medicines. Through the organization of meetings, roundtable discussions, workshops, newsletters, journals and proceedings of meetings we will facilitate the exchange of ideas, new methods and research findings among researchers, health care providers, manufacturers of medicines, payers and consumers."

Apart from the inaugural meeting, the ISEEM says it intends to hold meetings in Europe, South-East Asia and the Pacific Rim soon, and it is committed to ensuring that people from developing countries are able to attend. To this end, it will establish a travel subsidy fund.