IntraBiotics antibiotic may help ventilator patients

IntraBiotics Pharmaceuticals has completed a Phase I trial of itsnovel antibiotic IB-367, the results of which indicate that the drug can reduce bacteria levels in the mouths of patients at risk of ventilator-associated pneumonia. A Phase IIa trial in this indication commenced towards the end of last year, and IB-367 is also in two Phase III trials looking at its ability to prevent oral mucositis in patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy for cancer.