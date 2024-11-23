IntraBiotics Starts Ph I With IB-367

IntraBiotics Pharmaceuticals has commenced a Phase I trial of its leadcompound IB-367, an antimicrobial peptide for the treatment of oral mucositis, a condition experienced by around 40% of all cancer patients, with a risk of systemic infections and sepsis. Phase Ia will be conducted in healthy volunteers, while Phase Ib will investigate the product's safety in patients who have undergone bone marrow transplantation.
