Introducing Biopharma Drugs Into Europe

Cost-efficacy studies on new biopharmaceutical products should be a minor issue if the product is a major leap forward in medical care, therefore the issue is not whether a new drug is affordable, but whether it should be used if it offers much improved efficacy, said Aart Brouwer, vice president Europe for Amgen, speaking at the Biotechnology in Healthcare - Is It Affordable meeting in London last week.

This issue must be resolved for both the benefit of biotechnology companies and the health care market, commented Dr Brouwer, as speed is of the essence in getting drugs to the market for this group of small companies which may not have the resources to do large-scale cost-efficacy studies.

How well a new product is received in Europe is based on five groups' opinions, he noted. These are doctors, European- wide agencies (now the European Medicines Evaluation Authority), government officials and politicians, reimbursement panels and the public.