Introgen gains rights to therapies combining EGFr inhibitors

Texas, USA-based Introgen Therapeutics says that it has obtained a worldwide, exclusive license to a family of patent applications directed to combination therapy using Advexin with inhibitors of epidermal growth factor receptors, such as Erbitux (cetuximab), Vectibix (panitumumab), Tarceva (erlotinib) and Iressa (gefitinib). The family of patents was licensed to Introgen from the University of Texas System MD Anderson Cancer Center.
This technology is based on the discovery by scientists at MD Anderson Cancer Center that p53 and mda7 therapies can work synergistically with inhibitors of epidermal growth factor receptors to arrest tumor growth. Preclinical studies have shown that this "double barrel" therapeutic approach results in an unexpectedly greater level of cancer cell death than when either therapy is used alone, the company noted.
Robert Sobol, Introgen's senior vice president of medical and scientific affairs, said that "combining Advexin with EGFr inhibitors such as Erbitux, Vectibix or other such drugs represent a logical extension of our knowledge of cancer biology leading to improved cancer therapies. These agents are targeted to fundamental molecular defects that can inhibit tumors. Our clinical studies have shown enhanced clinical activity when Advexin is administered in combination with traditional treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze