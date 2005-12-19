Introgen's Advexin improves neoadjuvants

During the 28th Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, Texas, USA, local cancer specialist Introgen Therapeutics reported strong new data from a Phase II trial evaluating Advexin combined with neoadjuvant chemotherapy and surgery in women with locally-advanced breast cancer.

Currently, after 35 months of follow-up, 92% of the treated patients were alive and 83% had survived without evidence of disease recurrence. Objective clinical responses were seen following the combined therapy in all of the patients with a median of 80% reduction in tumor size. Following tumor shrinkage, complete tumor removal by subsequent surgery was achieved in all patients. The performance of the combination therapy is better than what would be expected from neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone, the firm noted.