Introgen's Advexin secured by another patent

Introgen Therapeutics says that a US patent has been awarded on Advexin, which directly covers many of the special features of its candidate anticancer therapeutic.

US Patent 6,905,873, is one of a family that cover Advexin issued to the Board of Regents of the University of Texas System and exclusively licensed to the Austin, Texas-headquartered firm. Amongst other things, it covers adenoviruses that encode the p53 gene under the specific control features employed in the agent, as well as various important genetic structures that it incorporates.