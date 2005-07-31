Introgen's INGN 241 effective in cancer?

Shares in US group Introgen Therapeutics climbed 3.1% to close at $6.60 following the July 21 news that recent data indicate that its INGN 241 induces the immune system to attack cancer cells via interleukin-24-dependent mechanisms. "These new data detail the role that IL-24 plays in the normal immune response. We believe that further elucidation of the immune-enhancing activities of IL-24 further supports the development of INGN 241 as a novel cancer therapy that attacks tumors through several molecular pathways," noted Sunil Chada, vice president of clinical research.
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