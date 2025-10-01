Investment Confidence Back In Brazil Pharma Sector

Fuelled by the country's economic stabilization program, the Brazilian pharmaceutical market has increased in value to $8.26 billion for 1995, compared with $6.4 billion in 1994, a rise of 29.1%, and is set to move up a further 10% in 1996, according to South American Business News.

As a consequence, says SABN, pharmaceutical companies are resuming investment plans, and new players are entering the market. Brazil's drug industry body Abifarma has said that sales volume in the country increased by 14.3% last year, and Brazil has become the fourth largest pharmaceutical market in the world.

The leading companies (and their 1995 sales in Brazil) are as follows: Hoechst Marion Roussel ($424 million); Bristol-Myers Squibb ($407 million); Ache ($380 million); Roche ($357 million); Biogalenica ($304 million); Eli Lilly ($288 million); Schering-Plough ($250 million); Glaxo Wellcome ($243 million); Boehringer de Angeli ($220 million) and Schering AG ($199 million).