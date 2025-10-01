Investment In Czech Pharma Sector

In the Czech Republic, the Hospodarske Noviny business daily has reported that foreign capital investment in the country is rarely being directed towards the promising pharmaceuticals and electrical engineering sectors, says the CTK news agency's Business News.
The newspaper calls on the Czech government to provide greater encouragement to foreign investment and to provide better business conditions.
Business News also notes that the Republic's 1996 state health budget has been set at 7.96 billion koruna ($291.8 million).
