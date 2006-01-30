Investment warning for UK government

Increased pressure from global competition is making capital investment by drug companies in the UK more difficult, according to a warning issued by the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry. The trade body fears that future announcements, such as that of a L75.0 million ($133.9 million) investment by Eisai, Japan's fourth largest pharmaceutical firm (see page 7), will be less likely if action is not taken to ensure the competitiveness of the UK market.

The ABPI notes that capital investment by pharmaceuticals in the UK has fallen since a peak of nearly L1.0 billion in 2001. A further drop is anticipated when figures for 2004 are announced within the next two months by the association. Richard Barker, the ABPI's director general, said that "the UK is a world-player in researching and producing innovative medicines, but there is increasing competitive pressure, especially from emerging econo-mies such as those of India, China and Singapore."

Areas that the UK government needs to focus on are the over-regulation of the drugs industry and price controls imposed for the benefit of the National Health Service. Dr Barker added: "whilst it is right that the NHS should get its medicines at a fair price, this has to be carefully balanced against the enormous benefits that the industry's continued presence and investment bring to patients and to the UK."