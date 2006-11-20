Saturday 8 November 2025

Invirase lowers HIV levels with better lipid profile

20 November 2006

Swiss drug major Roche says that data from a study of its protease inhibitor Invirase (saquinavir mesylate) indicates that it suppresses HIV viral load to a similar extent as the most commonly prescribed PI, lopinavir, but is associated with fewer cases of elevated lipids. The results are from a planned 24-week interim analysis of the GEMINI trial, and were presented at the 8th International Congress on Drug Therapy in HIV infection in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Phase IIIb program, which is an ongoing 48-week, randomized open-label assessment, is designed to compare Invirase 500/r with lopinavir in 337 treatment-naive patients at centers in Canada, France, Puerto Rico, Thailand and the USA. During the trial, the drug is administered two times a day in combination with a once-daily dose of the reverse transcriptase inhibitor Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate). The primary endpoint is defined as the number of patients with HIV-1 RNA viral load of below 50 copies m/L at week 48.

Lead study investigator Jihad Slim, an infectious disease specialist at St Michaels Medical Center in New Jersey, USA, said that "these early results suggest that boosted Invirase has the power to control the virus in treatmentnaive patients, while also protecting their lipid profile."

