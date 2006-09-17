Invitrogen acquires fluo product lines

California, USA-based Invitrogen, a life science research group, says it has completed an asset purchase of fluo 3 and fluo 4 product lines and all related intellectual property from TEF Labs. As a result of the transaction, Invitrogen's Molecular Probes business will assume the manufacture and sale of these products.
"Consolidating fluo 3 and fluo 4 manufacturing under a single roof will ensure consistent ISO 9000 level quality and batch-to-batch reproducibility - an essential need for drug discovery scientists," said Augie Sick, vice president of Invitrogen's Cellular Analysis business.
Fluo 3 and fluo 4 are fluorescent indicators which are used to measure the concentration of calcium ions in living cells. These are the work horses of pharmaceutical companies' high-throughput screening labs and are widely used in cell-based assays to determine which drug candidates cause or suppress release of intracellular calcium stores, the firm explains.
