Invitrogen and Agilent collaborate on PathAlert

Invitrogen and fellow US firm Agilent Technologies have entered a two-year agreement to co-market the PathAlert Detection System, a screening and confirmatory detection kit for infectious agents.

In tests coordinated by the US Department of Defense and the Environmental Protection Agency, PathAlert was sensitive and specific for the identification of air and water-borne pathogens, such as Bacillus anthracis (anthrax), Yersinia pestis (plague), Vaccinia (smallpox simulant) and Francisella tularensis (tularemia), with no false positives or false negatives at expected sensitivity levels, the firm said.