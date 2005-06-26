Invitrogen completes $350M notes sales

USA-based Invitrogen Corp says it as completed a private placement of $350.0 million (including the initial purchasers' exercise in full of an over-allotment option) of 3.25% senior convertible notes due 2025 to qualified institutional buyers. The company will receive approximately $343.0 million in net proceeds from the offering.
Invitrogen intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay off approximately $124.0 million borrowed under a revolving line of credit with Bank of America NA and the balance for potential acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment or redemption of other outstanding debt.
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