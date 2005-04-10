Invitrogen completes acquisition of Dynal

Invitrogen Corp of the USA says that it has completed its acquisition of Dynal Biotech from majority-owner Nordic Capital and a co-investor in a cash transaction totaling approximately 2.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($391.0 million), based on foreign-currency forward contracts executed previously (Marketletter February 21).

According to Invitrogen, Dynal is the industry leader in magnetic bead technologies that are used in cell separation and purification, cell stimulation, protein research, nucleic acid research and microbiology, and it is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US firm. The acquisition enables Invitrogen to apply the Dynal technologies across its broad product portfolio.