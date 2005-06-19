Invitrogen prices $325M notes

US firm Invitrogen Corp has announced the pricing of $325.0 million of 3.25% senior convertible notes due 2025 sold to qualified institutional buyers. The company has also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to buy up to an additional $25.0 million of the notes to cover over-allotments. The sale is expected to close on June 20, 2005.

Under certain circumstances, the notes will be convertible into cash and, if applicable, the company's common stock at a conversion rate of 10.1781 shares per $1,000 principal amount of the notes, subject to adjustment (equal to an initial conversion price of approximately $98.25 per share).