Invitrogen to buy Zymed for $60M

Invitrogen Corp has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire fellow US firm Zymed Laboratories, a privately-held antibody manufacturer, in an all-cash transaction totaling $60 million.

Antibodies are a key component in Invitrogen's product portfolio of matched reagents for drug discovery and medical research. Zymed has more than 2,000 antibodies and related products that match key areas of Invitrogen's research product focus, including cancer and neurologicals and infectious diseases, the latter notes.