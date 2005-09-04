Inyx buys Celltech unit from UCB

Inyx Inc, a US specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on niche drug delivery technologies and products, says that it has signed a definitive agreement with Belgium-headquartered UCB, whereby it will acquire from the latter all the outstanding shares of Celltech Manufacturing Services Limited, a UCB subsidiary based in Ashton, UK, which was bought along with the UK biotechnology firm Celltech group in 2004 for a consideration of L1.53 billion ($1.87 billion) (Marketletters passim).
The purchase price is 27.5 million euros ($33.6 million) and will be financed through a non-dilutive, asset-based funding facility provided by Westernbank Business Credit Division of Westernbank Puerto Rico. The acquisition was set to close on August 31.
Jack Kachkar, chief executive of Inyx, commented: "this strategic acquisition will make a material contribution to Inyx' revenue base and profitability immediately and going forward. Moreover, CMSL greatly enhances Inyx' operations and capabilities in Europe, augmenting our existing base in the UK, and complements our recently established operating base in the USA."
