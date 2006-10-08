Inyx to buy Pharmapac UK for $17.0 million

US niche drug-delivery specialist Inyx has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Pharmapac UK, one of the country's leading contract pharmaceutical production and packaging providers, for L9.0 million ($16.9 million).

The deal, which is expected to close by November 14, also includes an extra L1.5 million if certain milestones are met in 2007 and 2008. Inyx said it will use non-dilutive debt financing based on European interest rates that are significantly lower than US rates to fund the acquisition.

In a press statement, Inyx says that the addition of Pharmapac's dedicated packaging facility will enable it to provide a dynamic secondary-packaging resource for a wide range of dosage forms needed to serve high-demand respiratory, allergy, dermatology and topical product sectors.