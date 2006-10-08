IPC to review clinical practice at consensus meeting

The International Psoriasis Council (IPC) says that it will hold a collaborative meeting to examine the link between the condition and several other important illnesses on October 3 on the Greek island of Rhodes. The IPC added that it would also allow attendees to undertake a review of current clinical practice.
The meeting, which is designed to bring together medical professionals from a variety of disciplines, will enable discussion of recent data that suggests a relationship between psoriasis and cardiovascular conditions, liver disease, depression and obesity. The organization added that it had scheduled the event just prior to the 15th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology congress, which begins on October 4, also on Rhodes.
