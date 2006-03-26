IPEC Good Manufacturing Practice guide for pharmaceutical excipients for up-to-date advice

Companies who manufacture excipients for use by phar-maceutical firms face an uncertain regulatory environment as the European Commission draws up its Good Manu-facturing Practice Directive for specific excipient products. In response to this problem, the Netherlands-based Euro-pean branch of the International Pharmaceutical Exci-pients' Council has published a guide to GMP, in asso-ciation with the Pharmaceutical Quality Group.
New guide to help EC develop "pragmatic legislation"
The aim of the new guide is to help the EC develop "work-able, pragmatic legislation on excipients," according to the IPEC's statement at the lauch of the guide, on March 17. The GMP guide is the result of close consultation between drugmakers, regulators and other stakeholders in Europe and in the USA. The IPEC intends that a balance can be struck between avoiding risks to public health from quality-impared products and the avoidance of excessive and onerous regulation that could reduce supply, by driving some suppliers out of the marketplace.
