Ipsen and Increlex enter global endocrinology accord

French drugmaker Ipsen and USA-based Tercica have signed cross-licensing agreements for the former's Somatuline Autogel, a leading product in the European acromegaly market which is expected to launch in Canada in early 2007, and the latter's Increlex, a treatment for short stature associated with severe Primary IGF-1 deficiency. As part of the deal, Ipsen will acquire an initial 25% stake in Tercica, with the potential to increase this to up to 40% ownership via convertible notes and warrants.