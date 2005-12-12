Ipsen IPO raises $381 M

French drugmaker Ipsen, which is France's fourth-largest drugmaker raised 324.0 million euros ($381.6 million) in its Initial Public Offering. The sum represents a per share price of 22.20 euros, which fell at the lower end of its indicative range of 21.70-25.20 euros.

Jean-Luc Belingard, the firm's chief executive, has said that the money will give it flexibility to expand into the US drugs market. Following the IPO, Ipsen is now valued at 1.8 billion euros.