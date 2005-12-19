Ipsen licenses BA058 to Radius

France-based specialty drugmaker Ipsen has entered into a licensing agreement with privately-held pharmaceutical group Radius (formerly Nuvios) through which the latter acquires exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and distribute BA058, a candidate treatment for osteoporosis currently in Phase I trials, as well as its analogs, along with rights to several of Ipsen's novel formulation technologies.

The license is on a worldwide basis with the exception of Japan, where Ipsen previously granted exclusive rights for BA058 to the Japanese group Teijin. Radius will pay Ipsen upfront and milestone payments linked to development and registration of the product, as well royalties calculated on a pro rata sales basis. Further financial details were not disclosed.

The agent is an analog of parathyroid hormone-related protein and there is increasing evidence that human PTHrP is a critical cytokine in the regulation of bone metabolism and bone mass, the French firm noted.