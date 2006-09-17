Ipsen licenses GTx' SERM Acapodene in EU

French drugmaker Ipsen and US biopharmaceutical group GTx say they have entered into an agreement under which the former licenses European development rights to the latter's selective estrogen receptor modulator Acapodene (toremifene citrate), in all indications except breast cancer.

The drug is designed to use estrogen receptor modulation to bring about chemoprotection in men at high risk of developing prostate cancer, as well as the treatment of the side effects of androgen deprivation therapy in advanced forms of the disease.

The deal, which also covers Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein and the Commonwealth of Independent States, will cost the French firm 23.0 million euros ($29.2 million) in upfront fees, and up to an additional 39.0 million euros in payments and royalties based on the launch, and subsequent performance, of the product in Europe. In addition, Ipsen is responsible for all clinical development costs in the European Union, as well as a portion of GTx' US expenses if certain conditions are met.