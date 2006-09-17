Ipsen's 1st-half 2006 profit falls 6.6%

French drugmaker Ipsen says that its first-half 2006 earnings fell 12% on the comparable period last year, to 1.05 euros per share, despite a 6.6% sales rise to 430.6 million euros ($547.6 million).

The firm noted that its strong revenue performance was fuelled by growth of products in its targeted therapeutic areas (oncology, endocrinology, neuromuscular disorders) and strong sales momentum in international markets, despite downward price pressures in western European countries, which weakened sales by 14.3 million euros.

Other revenues during the period totalled 46.6 million euros, up 1.9%, which included 10.0 million euros from the termination of a research deal. Operating income reached 108.4 million euros, representing 25.2% of sales, down 6.4% from a high baseline in 2005, when R&D and commercial costs in 2005 were particularly back-loaded in the second half of that year. Restated for an 8.4 million euro-one-off expense paid in March 2006 to Inamed for the recovery of all rights related to Reloxin (botulinum A toxin), the group's operating profit stood at 116.8 million euros.