Saturday 8 November 2025

Ipsen's 1st-half 2006 profit falls 6.6%

17 September 2006

French drugmaker Ipsen says that its first-half 2006 earnings fell 12% on the comparable period last year, to 1.05 euros per share, despite a 6.6% sales rise to 430.6 million euros ($547.6 million).

The firm noted that its strong revenue performance was fuelled by growth of products in its targeted therapeutic areas (oncology, endocrinology, neuromuscular disorders) and strong sales momentum in international markets, despite downward price pressures in western European countries, which weakened sales by 14.3 million euros.

Other revenues during the period totalled 46.6 million euros, up 1.9%, which included 10.0 million euros from the termination of a research deal. Operating income reached 108.4 million euros, representing 25.2% of sales, down 6.4% from a high baseline in 2005, when R&D and commercial costs in 2005 were particularly back-loaded in the second half of that year. Restated for an 8.4 million euro-one-off expense paid in March 2006 to Inamed for the recovery of all rights related to Reloxin (botulinum A toxin), the group's operating profit stood at 116.8 million euros.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze