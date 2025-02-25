Tuesday 25 February 2025

Iran Drug Price Hikes

12 October 1998

The Central Bank of Iran reports that retail prices of pharmaceuticalsand health care in the country's urban areas increased 23.2% in the Iranian month Mordad (July 23-August 23), compared with the like, year-earlier period, while the consumer price index rose 18.9%.

Company Spotlight

A USA-based biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare liver diseases.






