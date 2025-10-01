Iran Drug Trade News

- Iran has built a drug plant in the city of Fariman, say local sources. The Nasr plant cost $12 million and 18 billion rials of local currency, and will produce medicines for human and animal use, saving up to $20 million annually in imports.
- Sudan is expected to start importing drugs from Iran shortly following a visit by the Sudanese Minister of Health to Teheran recently, reports IRNA.
- Iran and Russia are discussing the creation of a large drug production joint venture, and have already agreed to boost cooperation in health care and medicines.
