Iran Pharma Links, Higher spending

Iranian officials have agreed plans for cooperation in health care with Turkey and Quatar, and the state Market Regulation Headquarters says it will allocate "millions of dollars" for imports to Iran of raw materials and technology required by the domestic pharmaceutical and chemical industries, say local reports.
The reports also note that Cuba's Biopreparations Centre has recently started producing hepatitis B vaccine on a large scale for export to Iran.
