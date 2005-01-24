Iran "planning pharma quality checks"

Iran's Standards and Industrial Research Institute is considering the introduction of checks on imported goods, including pharmaceuticals, to determine their quality, reports the IRNA news agency. An ISIRI official was quoted as saying import permits would be issued only after such checks. Iran may also require imports to be examined in their country of origin.
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