Iran To Boost Blood Products Production

President Ali Akbar Rafsanjani of Iran has said that his country is to produce more blood plasma and related products in order to reduce Iran's dependence on foreign supplies, according to the Xinhua news agency from Iran.

He added that over 200 Iranians have contracted HIV from imports of contaminated blood products. The total number of AIDS cases in the country is currently put at 280. A new plant for the production of blood plasma is believed to have started operation recently near Teheran.