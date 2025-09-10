Wednesday 10 September 2025

Iranian Health Care Price Up 25.5%

11 December 1998

Iran's Central Bank of Iran has reported that the retail price of healthcare in the country's urban areas in the month of Mehr (September 23-October 22) was 25.5% higher than in the same month in 1997, according to the IRNA news agency. In comparison, the consumer price index was 20.1% higher.

Meantime, President Yakhye Azimov of Tajikistan says his country wants to speed up the implementation of already-signed agreements with Iran for the joint construction of a drugs plant in Tajikistan. It also plans a network of pharmacies in Tajikistan selling Iranian medicines, medical equipment and health products.

