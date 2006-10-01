Ireland closes down Rx drug web sites

Local media reports in Ireland indicate that the Irish Medicines Board has closed down four overseas web sites that were providing prescription drugs to people in the Irish Republic.
An investigation found that global behemoth Pfizer's erectile dysfunction drug Viagra (sildenafil citrate; the world's most frequently counterfeited drug according to some estimates), antidepressants and Valium (diazepam) were being provided without proper medical supervision.
