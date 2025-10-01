Ireland: New Foreign Investments In 1995

In its review of new investments in Ireland in 1995, the country's Industrial Development Authority notes the following pharmaceutical developments.

Grelan Pharmaceutical of Japan has set up its first Irish operation at Bray, near Dublin, while Fujisawa is expanding in Co kerry in order to increase manufacturing capacity for its immunosuppressant product Prograf (tacrolimus).

Among the US producers: - Pfizer inc opened a new IL55 million ($86.5 million) organic synthesis plant at Cork; - Forest Labs opened a IL10 million ($15.7 million) plant in Dublin, its first greenfield site; - Ivax Corp expanded its Waterford-based unit; - bioresearch firm Quintiles increased its irish clinical trials base by one third; - Warner-Lambert is expanding its strategic facility for finished sterile products in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin; and - E Merck's McDermott Labs unit is expanding its generics operation in Baldoyle, Co Dublin.