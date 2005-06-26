Irish 1st-qtr Rx trade

Ireland imported pharmaceutical and medical products worth 486.00 million euros ($597.9 million) in first-quarter 2005, up from 440.00 million euros in January-March 2004. Irish exports of these products rose from 3.65 billion euros to 3.85 billion euros in the period, reports the Central Statistics Office.
