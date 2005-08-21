Irish drug prices level, but output drops

The consumer price of pharmaceuticals in Ireland in July was unchanged compared to June and 2.5% higher than in July 2004, while the price of prescription medicines did not change month-on-month and was 3.9% higher year-on-year. In comparison, July's consumer price index was unchanged from June and 2.4% higher than in July 2004, according to the Central Statistics Office.

It also reports that production of pharmaceuticals and drug raw materials in Ireland was down 3.6% in June compared with the level in June 2004, and that the combined turnover of pharmaceutical companies operating in the country was 2.2% lower, year-on-year.