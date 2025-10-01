Irish Drug Regulatory Activity In 1994

During 1994, Ireland's National drugs Advisory Board (now the Irish Medicines Board) received 679 applications for product authorizations for human-use medicines. Of these, 383 products were recommended for licensing and 98 applications were withdrawn following assessment, says the Board's report for the year.
702 existing authorizations were renewed during the year, 327 were withdrawn or cancelled and 2,049 products awaited issue of renewals at year-end. 2,006 applications for amendments to change the terms of product authorizations were received by the Board during 1994, with 1,501 approved. 1,935 amendments awaited assessment for which approval had not been given by the end of the year. An estimated 8,284 medicines for human use carried product authorizations at the end of 1994.
The Board received 1,056 reports of adverse drug reactions during the year. Companies provided 42.7% of the reports, followed by general practitioners (27.4%), hospital doctors (13.2%), community pharmacists (6.9%) and hospital monitoring studies (6.8%). 46 deaths were reported in association with drug use, of which 33 were related to the primary illness and two were the result of overdose. There were 21 reports of drug interactions.
