Irish lack of Rx trial and licensing data slammed

The Irish Patients Association has attacked what it calls the lack of public information on the details of licensing and outcomes of drug trials taking pace in the country.

IPA chairman Stephen McMahon said it was unacceptable for the Irish Medicines Board not to release further information to the public and called on the IMB, which authorizes drug trials, to provide more information on products being tested, the number of patients taking part in trials, which companies are involved and the results of these studies, reports the Ireland Online news service.