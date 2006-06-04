Irish pharmaceutical trade brief

Ireland's Central Statistical Office has reported that the country imported medical and pharmaceutical products worth 353.0 million euros ($449.0 million) in the first two months of this year, compared with 306.0 million in the like, 2005 period. Irish exports of the same types of products in the two months reached 2.3 billion euros, versus 2.39 billion euros in the same period of last year, a decline of 5.8%.
