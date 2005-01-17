Irish Rx/med trade data

Ireland imported pharmaceutical and medical products worth 1.50 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in the first nine months of 2004, down from 1.67 billion euros during the same period of 2003, reports the Central Statistical Office. Irish exports of these products increased from 10.2 billion euros to 11.4 billion euros in the period, it adds.
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