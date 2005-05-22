Irish Rx output and sales

Ireland's production of pharmaceuticals and drug raw materials in March fell 17.9% compared to the the same month of 2004, while the combined turnover of drug manufacturers in the country was 15.8% lower, year-on-year, according to the Central Statistics Office.
It also reports that the consumer price of pharmaceuticals in April showed an increase of 0.1% over March and was 2.4% higher than in April 2004, while the price of prescription drugs was unchanged and 3.6% higher, respectively. In comparison, the monthly and annual rises in Ireland's consumer price index for April were 0.5% and 2.2%, respectively.
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