Is Crohn's Disease Caused By A Bacterium?

One of the greatest medical advances in recent years was the recognition that most cases of peptic ulcer disease are caused by infection with a microorganism, Helicobacter pylori, and that a cure could be effected by eradicating the bug using antibiotics. Now, evidence is emerging that Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel disease, may also be caused by an infectious organism.
The link has been made by John Herman-Taylor, a surgeon at St George's Hospital in London, UK. Using polymerase chain reaction technology, he has found that Mycobacterum paratuberculosis is present in at least two thirds of tissue samples removed surgically from Crohn's patients.
M paratuberculosis is secreted in the milk of subclinically infected cows, but unlike M tuberculosis (which causes human TB) and M bovis (which causes bovine TB), the bacterium is not necessarily inactivated by standard milk pasteurization procedures. "Studies carried out for four and a half years intermittently identify M paratuberculosis in retail supplies of whole pasteurized cow's milk in Britain," said Mr Hermon-Taylor.
