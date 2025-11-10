Isepalline Launched In First European Market

Schering-Plough has launched its broad-spectrum injectable aminoglycoside antibiotic Isepalline (isepamicin) in France, its first European market. The drug is indicated for the treatment of lower respiratory tract, urinary tract, skin and skin structure and intra-abdominal infections, as well as for septicemia in adults.

Isepamicin is already marketed by S-P in Japan and South Korea as Isepacin, and has also been approved in Mexico and Argentina, with launches in these countries expected "in the near future," notes the company. Product applications continue under regulatory review in several other European and Latin American countries. Isepamicin has shown efficacy in treating infections which are resistant to other aminoglycosides.

CPMP Backs Fareston Meantime, S-P has been backed in the European Union for its antiestrogen Fareston (toremifene citrate) as a first-line treatment for hormone-responsive metastatic breast cancer in post-menopausal women. The Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products unanimously backed the approval at its October 23 meeting.