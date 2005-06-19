Isis' cholesterol drug sees good results

Carlsbad, California, USA-based Isis Pharmaceuticals says that its anticholesterol candidate ISIS 301012 produced rapid, dose-dependent and prolonged reductions of its target, ApoB-100, with concomitant reductions in low-density lipoprotein, very low-density lipoprotein and total cholesterol levels in a Phase II clinical trial.

These reductions occurred after only one month of dosing and lasted more than 100 days. Lowering cholesterol levels is a key component in the management of coronary artery disease. ISIS 301012 selectively targets ApoB-100, the protein component of LDL cholesterol.